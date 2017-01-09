

CTV Kitchener





A 53-year-old man was found dead on a snowmobile trail north of Mitchell.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to the trail in West Perth – which runs between Line 42 and Line 44 – around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Perth County OPP say the man was found unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified Monday as Perry Triemstra, a Perth South resident.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.