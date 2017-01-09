Featured
Man found dead on Perth County snowmobile trail
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 2:25PM EST
A 53-year-old man was found dead on a snowmobile trail north of Mitchell.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to the trail in West Perth – which runs between Line 42 and Line 44 – around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Perth County OPP say the man was found unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified Monday as Perry Triemstra, a Perth South resident.
Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.