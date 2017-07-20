

CTV Kitchener





Police have released the name of a man found dead on a farm east of Cambridge under suspicious circumstances.

Waterloo Regional Police say the body found on the farm last week belongs to Christopher Deweese, a 32-year-old Kitchener resident.

His cause of death has not been determined. Police say they hope to get some answers about his death from the results of toxicology tests which have been completed.

Investigators want to talk to anybody who was in contact with Deweese during early July.

The farm is in the area of Old Beverly and Village roads, near the community of Clyde. Deweese’s body was found there on July 12.