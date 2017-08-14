

CTV Kitchener





The case of a man found dead in a parked vehicle at the Woodstock General Hospital is now the subject of an SIU investigation.

According to the SIU, the man was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

He had recently talked to a Woodstock police officer on the phone. Last Wednesday, the OPP had asked Woodstock police for help locating the man.

The SIU says it has assigned five investigators to the case. One Woodstock police officer has been deemed the subject of the investigation, while four others are considered witnesses.

SIU investigations are started whenever somebody dies or is seriously injured around the time of an interaction with police.