

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man was taken to hospital Thursday after falling into the Speed River.

Guelph police say it happened around 11:30 a.m., near the railway overpass at Arthur Street.

According to police, the man had been cycling in the area when he lost his balanced and fell into the water.

Emergency crews were brought in to rescue the man and take him to hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.