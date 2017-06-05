

CTV Kitchener





A man who allegedly exposed himself to female employees of a Guelph store three times in the same week has been arrested.

Guelph Police say the man was arrested in Waterloo Region on Sunday, and then transported to Guelph to face three charges of performing an indecent act.

All three charges relate to alleged incidents at a store at Stone Road Mall.

Each time, police say, the 41-year-old Baden man exposed himself while trying on clothes.