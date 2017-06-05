Featured
Man exposed himself to store employees 3 times: police
Stone Road Mall in Guelph is pictured on Tuesday, June 30, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 10:28AM EDT
A man who allegedly exposed himself to female employees of a Guelph store three times in the same week has been arrested.
Guelph Police say the man was arrested in Waterloo Region on Sunday, and then transported to Guelph to face three charges of performing an indecent act.
All three charges relate to alleged incidents at a store at Stone Road Mall.
Each time, police say, the 41-year-old Baden man exposed himself while trying on clothes.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- WRPS officers not at fault for overdose death, SIU finds
- Search for wanted man puts Brantford school in hold and secure
- Sale prices slip slightly as real estate activity hits all-time high
- Man exposed himself to store employees 3 times: police
- Man taken to hospital after crashing car he allegedly stole