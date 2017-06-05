

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Police in Brantford are warning people not to approach a 33-year-old man who escaped from custody Monday morning with his legs shackled.

The escape of David Goyit, 33, prompted a heavy police presence in the city’s downtown area, including a hold and secure at Central Public School on George Street.

A hold and secure, in which nobody is allowed into or out of the building but people can move freely inside of it, is considered a lesser precaution than a lockdown. It was lifted around noon.

According to police, Goyit escaped custody while being escorted from the Market Street jail to a custody transport vehicle around 9:40 a.m. Part of his dash was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Goyit was described as being 5’7” and 162 pounds, and wearing a blue hoodie as well as grey pants and dark shoes with white soles. Police said he had a Mohawk-style haircut parted to the left.

Police dogs were brought in to aid in the search, which closed Market Street to traffic for a period of time.

Police say Goyit is a Brantford resident, who was in custody on charges of breaching court and probation orders. He had previously been arrested for thefts and fraud-related offences.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.