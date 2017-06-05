Featured
Man escapes custody while being escorted out of Brantford jail
David Goyit is seen in this photograph provided by Brantford Police.
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 11:21AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2017 5:17PM EDT
Police in Brantford are warning people not to approach a 33-year-old man who escaped from custody Monday morning with his legs shackled.
The escape of David Goyit, 33, prompted a heavy police presence in the city’s downtown area, including a hold and secure at Central Public School on George Street.
A hold and secure, in which nobody is allowed into or out of the building but people can move freely inside of it, is considered a lesser precaution than a lockdown. It was lifted around noon.
According to police, Goyit escaped custody while being escorted from the Market Street jail to a custody transport vehicle around 9:40 a.m. Part of his dash was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.
Goyit was described as being 5’7” and 162 pounds, and wearing a blue hoodie as well as grey pants and dark shoes with white soles. Police said he had a Mohawk-style haircut parted to the left.
Police dogs were brought in to aid in the search, which closed Market Street to traffic for a period of time.
Police say Goyit is a Brantford resident, who was in custody on charges of breaching court and probation orders. He had previously been arrested for thefts and fraud-related offences.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.
