Featured
Man dies in fall from cliff at Eugenia Falls
An OPP cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 12:17PM EDT
A man who was hiking at a conservation area north of Flesherton fell 12 metres and was later pronounced dead, police say.
The fall brought emergency crews to the Eugenia Falls Conservation Area around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
Grey County OPP say the man had been hiking with a friend in a "non-trail area" when he lost his footing and fell from a cliff.
He has been identified as Tanner Jacobs, a 19-year-old man from Orillia.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.