

CTV Kitchener





A man who was hiking at a conservation area north of Flesherton fell 12 metres and was later pronounced dead, police say.

The fall brought emergency crews to the Eugenia Falls Conservation Area around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Grey County OPP say the man had been hiking with a friend in a "non-trail area" when he lost his footing and fell from a cliff.

He has been identified as Tanner Jacobs, a 19-year-old man from Orillia.