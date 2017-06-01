

CTV Kitchener





Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man on the Saugeen River.

West Grey Police say the man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, after officers reported that the man had fallen out of a chartered fishing vessel.

The man is a Hamilton resident. His name has not been released.

Police say a post-mortem examination will be held to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Further details were not provided.