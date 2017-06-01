Featured
Man dies after falling from boat into Saugeen River
File image for the West Grey Police Service.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 4:37PM EDT
Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man on the Saugeen River.
West Grey Police say the man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, after officers reported that the man had fallen out of a chartered fishing vessel.
The man is a Hamilton resident. His name has not been released.
Police say a post-mortem examination will be held to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
Further details were not provided.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Lawsuit launched against WRPS over sexual assault, harassment, discrimination
- Waterloo North Hydro may look to merge with another utility
- GPS tracker dart leads police to stolen trailer in Waterloo
- Man dies after falling from boat into Saugeen River
- Survey reveals least liked roads in Waterloo Region