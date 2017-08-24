Featured
Man dies after falling 30 feet at work
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 11:45AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 24, 2017 12:32PM EDT
A Kingston man who was critically injured after falling 30 feet from a catwalk at work has died.
Oxford County OPP was called to Lafarge Canada near Woodstock on Wednesday morning.
A 47-year-old employee was transported to a hospital in London with critical injuries. He later died in hospital.
Workers at the concrete plant are grieving the loss of a friend and coworker.
The Ministry of Labour is continuing their investigation.