A Kingston man who was critically injured after falling 30 feet from a catwalk at work has died.

Oxford County OPP was called to Lafarge Canada near Woodstock on Wednesday morning.

A 47-year-old employee was transported to a hospital in London with critical injuries. He later died in hospital.

Workers at the concrete plant are grieving the loss of a friend and coworker.

The Ministry of Labour is continuing their investigation.