Three London-area teenagers are facing charges in connection with the death of an Ingersoll man.

Middlesex County OPP say they were called to a property in Dorchester early Sunday morning in response to a man who had been run over by a skid steer – a piece of construction equipment sometimes used on farms.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 21-year-old Riley Shannon.

Two 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man, all from Thames Centre, are facing charges including dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, and theft over $5,000.