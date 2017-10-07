

CTV Kitchener





One man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a tree in Norfolk County on Saturday morning.

The collision happened at Charlotteville West ¼ Line Road around 5:30 a.m.

Police said the pickup was travelling northbound when it entered a ditch and hit a tree. The car then caught fire and was only extinguished when firefighters attended the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased as family has not yet been notified.

Charlotteville West ¼ Line Road is closed between McDowell Road East to Charlotteville Road 11. Police said the road will be closed for about five hours to allow for investigation.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.