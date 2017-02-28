

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police are looking for a suspect after a Waterloo jewelry store was robbed.

Police say a man in his late 20s or early 30s walked into Raffi Jewellers in Conestoga Mall around 5:00 p.m. Saturday. He began looking at watches, focusing on Rolex time-pieces.

Around 5:20, the man grabbed three Rolex watches and ran from the store. Police say he was followed as he left the mall and got into a white Toyota Sienna.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 6’0 to 6’3’’ tall, with a skinny build, brown hair and blue eyes. At the time of the robbery, the approximately 30-year-old man was wearing shiny black dress shoes, grey dress pants, white shirt with a green and grey tie, with a dark blue v-neck sweater.