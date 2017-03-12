Featured
Man charged with careless driving after truck allegedly rear ends another on 401
The collision caused the rear truck to end up in a ditch. (Source: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 1:53PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 1:55PM EDT
A 34-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after the truck he was operating allegedly rear-ended another truck on the 401, Sunday morning.
OPP said the collision happened around 8:30 a.m. westbound on the 401 near Communication Road when the lead truck was hit from behind by another transport truck. The collision caused the rear truck to end up in a ditch.
OPP said no injuries were reported.
There is no word yet on the cause of the collision.
