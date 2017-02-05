

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man has been charged in connection to a break-in in Blair.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man entered a home on John Bricker Road on November 17. He took a laptop and personal items while the homeowners were sleeping.

Inspector Mike Haffner says the same man is also suspected in a series of other break-ins between November 2016 and January 2017.

Two incidents were reported in Waterloo, in the areas of Erbsville Road and Fischer-Hallman Road, and Davenport Road and Bridge Street West. There was another break-in on Weber Street East between Victoria Street North and Frederick Street in Kitchener. A second incident was also reported in Blair on November 17.

In each of those break-ins a man entered the home in the middle of the night and stole debit and credit cards, cash, electronics and personal belongings. Those stolen cards were later used at nearby convenience stores and banks.

Security footage of the man was released to the media.

Someone recognized the photos and contacted police.

A 55-year-old man is now facing multiple charges.

Police have not released his name.