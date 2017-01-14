

CTV Kitchener





One man is facing charges in connection with a fire which police believe was set deliberately.

The fire broke out Jan. 5 in an apartment on Queen Street in Kincardine.

It did not cause any injuries, but remained under police investigation because of the belief it was suspicious.

A 21-year-old Kincardine man was arrested Thursday in connection with the fire.

He faces charges including arson, mischief, uttering threats and breach of probation.