Man charged with arson over Kincardine apartment fire
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 11:17AM EST
One man is facing charges in connection with a fire which police believe was set deliberately.
The fire broke out Jan. 5 in an apartment on Queen Street in Kincardine.
It did not cause any injuries, but remained under police investigation because of the belief it was suspicious.
A 21-year-old Kincardine man was arrested Thursday in connection with the fire.
He faces charges including arson, mischief, uttering threats and breach of probation.
