A 19-year-old Kitchener man charged in connection to a string of sexual assaults has been granted bail.

Edwin Antwi is connected to at least four alleged sexual assaults in the Waterloo area, dating back to June of last year.

The prosecutor spent more than a half hour reading through allegations Wednesday morning, most of which is under a publication ban.

Antwi is facing nine charges including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He was granted bail under the condition of living with his mother.

He’s not allowed out of the house unless under the direct supervision of his mother or father.

With reporting by Tina Yazdani