A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection to an armed home invasion in Sarnia.

It happened on Overlea Crescent around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police say their investigation led them to a home in Point Edward.

They asked Lambton County OPP to go to Alexandra Avenue and speak with a “person of interest.”

OPP arrived at the home shortly after 4:30 a.m. and said a man inside was being uncooperative.

A tactical unit, emergency response team and canine unit were called to the scene and Alexandra Avenue between St. Clair Street and Albert Streets was closed for more than nine hours.

OPP said they did an extensive search and found no one in the home so the area was cleared by 2:30 p.m.

Sarnia Police went back to the home around 8:20 p.m. and arrested the 30-year-old man who has not been named.

He’s facing a number of criminal charges and is being held for a bail hearing.