A man allegedly driving at more than double the speed limit in front of a Kitchener school likely didn’t realize the police were watching him.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man’s vehicle was tracked at 107 km/h, on a section of Victoria Street South where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday, as students were arriving and being dropped off at the school.

The man is now charged with offences including stunt driving and careless driving, and has lost his vehicle and driver’s licence for one week.