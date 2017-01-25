

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police arrested a man early Wednesday after he was spotted toting a weapon.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. when a man was seen carrying a taser at a fast food restaurant on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the man had left. A search turned up the man at a nearby hotel. Along with the taser, police found he also was carrying crystal meth and Fentanyl.

A 26-year-old man is facing charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, break and enter tools and drugs.