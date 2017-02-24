Featured
Man bites off fellow mourner's nose at wake
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 5:45AM EST
It's six months behind bars for a Nova Scotia man who bit off part of a fellow mourner's nose in a drunken brawl at a wake.
Randall MacLean was convicted of aggravated assault last October.
MacLean was drunk when he arrived at the 2014 wake for a friend at a house in downtown Pictou, Nova Scotia. Apparently, he wasn't the only one.
Judge Del Atwood said almost everyone present was inebriated, and as will happen sometimes when a group of people have had too much to drink, a disagreement turned into a brawl.
