

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man is facing charges in connection with a series of suspicious fires over the summer, mainly in Waterloo.

Daniel Morrow, 31, is facing seven counts of arson causing property damage and one count of breach of probation.

Waterloo Regional Police say he is behind fires on Bearinger Road, Dogwood Lane, Glen Forrest Boulevard, Ladyslipper Drive, Pinery Trail and Rolling Hills Drive in Waterloo, as well as Biehn Drive in Kitchener. All of those fires occurred in July or August.

The fires were primarily set in sheds, outbuildings and under-construction homes. No injuries were reported in any of the cases.

There were several other suspicious fires in Waterloo this summer which Morrow is not accused of setting.