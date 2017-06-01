Featured
Man arrested for sexual assault, forcible confinement of teen in Waterloo
A Kitchener man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
The girl reported being sexually assault while walking through the parking lot of Waterloo’s Conestoga Mall late Saturday night.
Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the attack.
He faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and forcible confinement.
Police say they’re still investigating and want to talk to anyone who may have seen something suspicious around the Galaxy Cinema at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
