

CTV Kitchener





A man was arrested after an early-morning standoff at Victoria Street South and Westmount Road West on Friday.

Police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. forcing road closures in the area.

Police said the man was charged in relation to an alleged robbery that occurred earlier in the evening.

The Special Response Unit was on scene assisting officers.

Roads reopened around 6 a.m.

A search warrant of the home will be executed later in the day on Friday.