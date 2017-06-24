Featured
Man arrested following Cambridge assault that sent one to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:43PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:28PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Cambridge Friday night.
Police said they arrested a man in connection to the incident.
Police said it happened around 9 p.m. in a wooded area on Simcoe Street across from the Bridges shelter.
Fire officials said the man suffered a large laceration to his neck and was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Police confirmed the injuries were the result of use of an edged weapon.
Police said they believe it was a targeted incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- No information on LCBO negotiations to be provided after conciliator imposes 'blackout'
- Air boat used in river rescue after canoe capsizes on the Grand River
- Man arrested following Cambridge assault that sent one to hospital
- Heavy rains prompt evacuations in communities around Waterloo region
- Discreditable conduct charge against Guelph Police officer stayed