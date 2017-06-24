

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Cambridge Friday night.

Police said they arrested a man in connection to the incident.

Police said it happened around 9 p.m. in a wooded area on Simcoe Street across from the Bridges shelter.

Fire officials said the man suffered a large laceration to his neck and was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Police confirmed the injuries were the result of use of an edged weapon.

Police said they believe it was a targeted incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.