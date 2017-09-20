

CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested and charged a man following a break and enter at a Cambridge residence Tuesday.

A number of police cruisers and a forensic van were on Decaro Crescent after a homeowner called saying there was someone inside.

Police said upon their arrival the suspect barricaded himself inside the home while the strategic response unit was negotiating.

Police said the suspect injured himself while breaking into the home. He was taken to hospital for assessment and to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect and homeowner were known to one another and police said there is no risk to public safety.

The man was charged with criminal harassment, break and enter and breach of probation.