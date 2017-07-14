Featured
Man arrested after truck crashes into a tree on Snyder’s Road
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 4:13PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 14, 2017 6:49PM EDT
Regional police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wilmot Township Friday afternoon.
Crews were called to Snyder’s Road East just before 3 p.m.
Police say a pickup truck, travelling east-bound, crossed the centre line, entered the ditch and travelled 50 metres before striking a tree.
The male driver was not hurt; however police say he was arrested at the scene for suspicion of impaired driving.
