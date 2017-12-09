Featured
Man arrested after stealing police cruiser
Man charged after stealing Hamilton Police cruiser. (Dec. 9, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 1:56PM EST
Hamilton Police have arrested a man accused of stealing one of their cruisers.
Officers were investigating the man for another incident at King William and Mary Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.
That’s when police say the man jumped into the cruiser and took off.
Officers were able to track the car and arrested the man a short time later.
The man, who has not been identified, has been charged with possession over $5,000 and dangerous driving.