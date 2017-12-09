

CTV Kitchener





Hamilton Police have arrested a man accused of stealing one of their cruisers.

Officers were investigating the man for another incident at King William and Mary Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

That’s when police say the man jumped into the cruiser and took off.

Officers were able to track the car and arrested the man a short time later.

The man, who has not been identified, has been charged with possession over $5,000 and dangerous driving.