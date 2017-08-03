

Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener





A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car late this evening.

Waterloo Regional Police say it’s unclear what caused the crash but the man has serious injuries to his legs.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. and shut down a stretch of road between Ottawa and Homer Watson.





The motorcyclist was initially taken to a local hospital and then transported by Ornge Air Ambulance to Hamilton General.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say a second motorcyclist has minor injuries after bailing from his bike while trying to avoid the accident.

An investigation is underway.