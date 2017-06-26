Featured
Man airlifted to hospital after being thrown from motorbike in Norfolk County
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 5:53AM EDT
A 19-year-old man was airlifted to hospital Sunday evening, after he was thrown from his motorbike.
Police said he lost control of his bike shortly after 5 p.m.
The man sustained life-threatening injuries and police said he was not wearing a helmet.
