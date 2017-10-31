Featured
Man accused of voyeurism outside elementary school
The OPP detachment in Ingersoll is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 4:13PM EDT
A man seek outside an elementary school in Ingersoll was arrested for voyeurism and performing an indecent act in public.
Oxford County OPP say a report of a suspicious man brought them to Harrisfield Public School over the noon hour on Oct. 24.
Although the man left before police arrived, officers were able to get a description of him and his vehicle.
The 55-year-old London man was arrested three days later. Police say they have no reason to believe he ever approached or talked to any children at the school.