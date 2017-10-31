

CTV Kitchener





A man seek outside an elementary school in Ingersoll was arrested for voyeurism and performing an indecent act in public.

Oxford County OPP say a report of a suspicious man brought them to Harrisfield Public School over the noon hour on Oct. 24.

Although the man left before police arrived, officers were able to get a description of him and his vehicle.

The 55-year-old London man was arrested three days later. Police say they have no reason to believe he ever approached or talked to any children at the school.