Man accused of robbing Tim Hortons after stiffing taxi driver
The Tim Hortons location on Weber Street East in Kitchener is pictured here.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 10:55AM EST
One man is in custody after allegedly robbing a Tim Hortons in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say the Weber Street East restaurant was robbed around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
They say a man had jumped over the counter, taken the till out of the cash register, and ran away.
A 39-year-old Kitchener man was arrested on nearby Kinzie Avenue.
He faces charges including robbery, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.
He’s also charged with transportation fraud, because he allegedly left a taxi without paying moments before the Tim Hortons was robbed, and mischief because of allegations that he damaged a police cruiser after his arrest.
