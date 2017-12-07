

CTV Kitchener





A man arrested this summer for possessing child pornography is now facing even more serious charges.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 52-year-old man was first arrested in July at a home in Kitchener, following multiple complaints about a man in possession of child porn.

The investigation continued following the man’s arrest, and he was arrested again on Thursday.

In addition to possessing child porn, he is charged with two counts of making child porn, four counts of making it available, and one count of making an arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child.