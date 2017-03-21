

The Canadian Press





Justin Kuijer, who is accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson in St. Catharines, Ont., has been arrested in northern Ontario after tip from public, police say.

In an email to The Canadian Press, Niagara police Chief Jeff McGuire says the 43-year-old man has been arrested in Kenora, Ont., by provincial police.

Police allege Kuijer attacked Nathan Dumas on Friday morning, causing undisclosed injuries that led to his death in hospital the next day.

They allege Kuijer also stabbed an employee of a local RBC branch moments after the attack on Nathan, sending her to hospital.