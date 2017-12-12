

CTV Kitchener





A Stratford man is facing dozens of charges after allegedly extorting more than a dozen women.

Stratford police say the 22-year-old man communicated with the women via Instagram and Snapchat, promising them money if they would send him naked pictures of themselves.

Instead of sending the money, the man allegedly threatened to send the pictures to friends and relatives of the women if he wasn’t given money.

Police say they have been in contact with women from across Ontario who have allegedly been victimized by the man.

In total, 35 criminal charges have been laid against the man, including 16 counts of extortion.

Anyone else who believes they may have information about this case is asked to contact the detective assigned to it at 519-271-4147 ext. 187.