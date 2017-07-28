

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man is facing charges after allegedly yelling at a group of strangers, exposing himself to them and threatening to stab them with a screwdriver.

The incident brought Brantford police officers to an apartment building on Fifth Avenue, off of Erie Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers had been told that the man was telling at people at the building’s front entrance.

When the man was asked to leave, he allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

After that, police say, he grabbed a screwdriver out of the pants and threatened to stab people with it.

Police officers arrested the 47-year-old man about one block away from the building.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, performing an indecent act, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.