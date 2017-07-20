Featured
Man accused of exposing himself in Kitchener parking lot
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 10:53AM EDT
A Kitchener man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot.
A report of the incident brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to the lot – located on Ottawa Street South at Strasburg Road in Kitchener – on Wednesday.
Police say the 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
He faces a charge of performing an indecent act.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.