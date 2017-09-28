

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing charges in connection with a series of break-and-enters in one neighbourhood in that city.

Waterloo Regional Police say there have been several break-ins reported this week in the Vanier Drive area.

All of the break-ins occurred while one or more people were sleeping inside the home. In most cases, unlocked patio doors were used to gain access to the homes.

A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the break-ins. Police say they are still investigating and may lay further charges.