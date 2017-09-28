Featured
Man accused of breaking into homes while residents asleep
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 5:22PM EDT
A Kitchener man is facing charges in connection with a series of break-and-enters in one neighbourhood in that city.
Waterloo Regional Police say there have been several break-ins reported this week in the Vanier Drive area.
All of the break-ins occurred while one or more people were sleeping inside the home. In most cases, unlocked patio doors were used to gain access to the homes.
A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the break-ins. Police say they are still investigating and may lay further charges.