Man accused of breaking into cars in police station parking lot
The side of a Woodstock police cruiser is pictured. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 10:29AM EDT
A Woodstock man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into cars in a police station parking lot.
Woodstock police say the man went to the back door of the police station, which is reserved for staff, early Wednesday morning and asked to see an officer.
After being told he should go to the front entrance, it's alleged he went to the staff parking lot where he broke into a car, took items from and then moved on to another vehicle.
Police say the incident was recorded on video surveillance and officers arrested a suspect and recovered the items.
A 41-year-old man is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.
