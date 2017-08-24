

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man accused of killing his wife appeared in court Thursday morning.

Stephan Dietrich was arrested in June 2015 – almost a year after his wife disappeared.

Seble Dietrich, who went by the name Mimi, was last seen alive in July 2014, at the time her disappearance was not treated as suspicious.

The couple lived with their three children at a home on Vancouver Drive in Guelph.

Seble Dietrich’s remains were found on that property. Her husband was charged with first degree murder.

Thursday’s court appearance was for a pretrial and to deal with two new applications.

Dietrich will be back in court on November 24.