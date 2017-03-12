

The Canadian Press





Spring may be just around the corner, but it seems winter has at least one more surprise in store for southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says a major winter storm is brewing.

The agency has issued a special weather statement that says a low pressure centre now over the northwestern U-S will track just south of the Great Lakes on Monday.

Forecasters say snow will spread into southwestern Ontario and cover much of southern Ontario Monday night and into Tuesday.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected in most areas.