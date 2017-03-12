Featured
'Major winter storm is brewing': Environment Canada says 15-25 cm to fall in parts of southern Ontario
Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected in most areas. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 12:18PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 1:31PM EDT
Spring may be just around the corner, but it seems winter has at least one more surprise in store for southern Ontario.
Environment Canada says a major winter storm is brewing.
The agency has issued a special weather statement that says a low pressure centre now over the northwestern U-S will track just south of the Great Lakes on Monday.
Forecasters say snow will spread into southwestern Ontario and cover much of southern Ontario Monday night and into Tuesday.
Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected in most areas.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Police release video, hoping to catch suspect in connection to series of break and enters
- House fire causes more than $500K in damage, displaces 10
- Man charged with careless driving after truck allegedly rear ends another on 401
- 'Major winter storm is brewing': Environment Canada says 15-25 cm to fall in parts of southern Ontario
- Garage owner gets chance to fight liability for teen hurt in stolen car crash