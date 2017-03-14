The storm that was forecast to hit southwestern Ontario has passed to the south, heading for the east coast.

Roadways are slick in spots, drifting is causing snow-covered sections in some areas.

A Special Weather Statement from Environment Canada remains in place, but snowfall Tuesday will taper off. Mainly cloudy skies with scattered flurries are expected.

The forecast for Waterloo Region calls for a possible two to four centimetres, but the issue for Tuesday will be cold temperatures and blowing snow. Tuesdays high: minus 8.

Winds will be out of the northeast, gusting to 50 kilometres per hour. The windchill at 6 a.m. was minus 20.