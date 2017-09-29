

CTV Kitchener





The second vehicle for the Ion light rail transit system – and the first one in working order – is expected to arrive in Waterloo Region next week.

By Friday afternoon, the vehicle had made it from Bombardier’s plant in Kingston to the Toronto area.

One the vehicle arrives in the region, it will soon start running along a section of track between Northfield Drive and the Erb Street/Caroline Street intersection.

The testing will eventually expand to encompass the entire 19-kilometre Ion line.

There has been one Ion vehicle in Waterloo since February, although it is incomplete. Regional officials say they are waiting for Bombardier to finish its work on the vehicle, but have no idea when that will happen.

Two more vehicles are expected to arrive before the end of October, with a full fleet in place and passenger service running by the spring of 2018.