Featured
LRT construction causes more road closures ahead
Ion-related construction work is seen in downtown Kitchener on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 3:47PM EST
Uptown Waterloo will see more road closures as a result of LRT construction starting Monday.
King Street between Erb and William will be closed as crews finish work on underground utility.
Once phase one is complete, King Street between William and Allen will be shut down.
The final phase will close King between William and John.
Each phase will take three to five days to complete.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Muslim Canadians canvass nationwide to counter misconceptions about Islam
- LRT construction causes more road closures ahead
- ‘It’s like a horrible dream’: Friends mourn loss of 69 year old found dead
- Toronto police officers help woman deliver baby in back seat of taxi
- Firefighters camp out on mall rooftop to raise funds for muscular dystrophy