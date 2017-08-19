

CTV Kitchener





“We are disappointed. We are horrified, but we are not angry. We have love in our hearts.”

That’s the message Pastor Selburn Fray shared at a special service Saturday at Guelph’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

The church’s roof was spray-painted with racist graffiti sometime between August 5th and 9th.

While the congregation was shocked by the words they were also touched by the response from the community.

“We thought that probably we’d be on our own but the community has rallied behind us,” says Fray.

The church opened its doors to the public to share an important message.

“Hate just brings more hate,” says church-goer Ruth Agyemang. “And to love just brings more love.”

It’s a conviction they want to share with the person who spray-painting their church.

“If the young man or young persons who did this to us should walk through the doors of this church, we will embrace them with love,” says Fray.

A local restoration company has offered to remove the graffiti, although that may mean the church will need a new roof.