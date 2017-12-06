

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo Regional Police officer with a long history with the organization has been suspended after being accused of sexual assault.

Police say the allegation against the officer was brought forward last month and relates to an incident alleged to have happened in 2010, during a time when the officer was off-duty.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been notified about the allegation, as they investigate sexual assault allegations involving police officers.

The officer’s name has not been released publicly.