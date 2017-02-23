

CTV Kitchener





For the second time in six months, a Paris long-term care home has severed relations with an employee who wasn’t registered to do the job they were hired for.

Last fall, a CTV News investigation revealed that Laura Erskine was working as a nurse at Park Lane Terrace despite never registering with the College of Nurses of Ontario.

She was charged with criminal fraud and forgery offences, and her case remains before the courts.

CTV News later received information suggesting that a social service worker at Park Lane Terrace was not registered with the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers.

Just as with nursing, registering with that organization is legally necessary to work as a social service worker or to call oneself a social service worker.

Social service workers typically work closely with residents at facilities like Park Lane Terrace, helping them adjust to life in the home and helping them deal with health issues.

Siobhan MacGillivary was not registered with the college, but her voicemail identified her as a “social service worker at Park Lane Terrace.”

Park Lane Terrace is run by APANS Health Services, which also operates four other long-term care homes.

A spokesperson for that organization first told CTV News that a social service worker does not have to be registered with the college to work as a social service worker.

Days later, they said that MacGillivary was placed on leave while an investigation was conducted.

Last week, company CEO Mary Raithby said that the internal investigation was complete, and MacGillivary was “no longer in our employ.”

Raithby also maintained that MacGillivary was “qualified” for the job because she had a social service worker diploma from Fanshawe College.

“We are sorry for any anxiety that these two issues may have caused for our residents,” Raithby said in a statement.

“The vast majority of our staff have been and currently are properly credentialed.”

MacGillivary did not respond to CTV’s request for an interview before this story was published.