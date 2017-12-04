

The Canadian Press





Additional charges have been laid against a London, Ont., police officer who was charged last month with sexual assault.

After the 41-year-old officer was charged Nov. 22, police say a complainant reported an alleged incident, involving the same officer, in Waterloo Region.

London police say that information was turned over to Waterloo Regional police for investigation.

Waterloo Regional police laid two counts of criminal harassment, and single counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling and making a harassing phone call against the officer on Monday.

Due to the nature of the allegations, and to protect the identity of the alleged victims, the officer's name is not being released.

The officer is suspended with pay.