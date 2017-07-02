

CTV Kitchener





One of the victim’s in Friday’s mass shooting at a hospital in the Bronx, New York is a Canadian raised in London, Ontario.

He has been identified as Dr. Justin Timperio.

Timperio’s father says he was shot twice in his left side and both his liver and kidney were injured.

He also say Timperio was sedated after the shooting and is expected to stay that way until he undergoes surgery Monday.

Timperio was raised in London. He went to Brock University in St. Catharines before getting his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean.

On Friday, Dr. Henry Bello shot seven people at Bronx Lebanon Hospital. One woman was killed.

Bello tried to set himself on fire before fatally shooting himself.

Bello left the hospital two years ago amid sexual assault allegations.

Police say on the day of the shooting Bello was trying to find the woman whom he blamed for his resignation.

With files from CTV London and The Associated Press