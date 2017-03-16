

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region, Brantford, Stratford, Woodstock and Meaford are sharing in nearly $20 million worth of transit funding initiatives announced Thursday by the provincial and federal governments.

The majority of the funding – $15.1 million – is being earmarked for Waterloo Region.

Projects it will be used for in the region include the purchase of 18 new buses, new voice radio communications equipment, new on-board cameras for 248 buses, traffic signal priority equipment, and other items.

Brantford is receiving more than $3 million in funding, including $2.15 million for repairs and rehabilitation of the Market Centre Parkade.

The city will also get $300,000 to put toward renovation of the downtown transit terminal, as well as money to expand the Brantford Lift fleet and to put toward various accessibility improvements.

A little more than $1 million is being given to Stratford, which will use that money to create a new transit terminal and replace two of its buses.

Woodstock is putting its $630,000 toward two new buses and implementation of an electronic fare system, while Meaford is getting $56,000 to be used to create 10 bus stops and purchase a transit vehicle.