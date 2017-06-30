

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Pie and tart shells sold in Waterloo Region, Wellington County and Perth County are being recalled.

They are part of the same recall that has seen dozens of flour and pastry products recalled across Canada since March.

Some of the products have been linked to an E. coli outbreak which resulted in 30 people being infected. Eight of them ended up in hospital.

All products involve flour produced by Ardent Mills, much of which is sold under the Robin Hood brand.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall is one of the largest in the organization’s history, due to the sheer number of products that could potentially have been contaminated.

No illnesses have been traced to any products sold locally.

A full list of local products added to the recall is below. According to the CFIA, anybody who has any of the recalled products should throw them out or return them to the point of purchase.

Symptoms of E. coli contamination can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration. It can also lead to kidney failure and death.

With files from The Canadian Press

