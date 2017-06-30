Featured
Local pie and tart shells added to recall sparked by E. coli fears
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 5:33PM EDT
Pie and tart shells sold in Waterloo Region, Wellington County and Perth County are being recalled.
They are part of the same recall that has seen dozens of flour and pastry products recalled across Canada since March.
Some of the products have been linked to an E. coli outbreak which resulted in 30 people being infected. Eight of them ended up in hospital.
All products involve flour produced by Ardent Mills, much of which is sold under the Robin Hood brand.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall is one of the largest in the organization’s history, due to the sheer number of products that could potentially have been contaminated.
No illnesses have been traced to any products sold locally.
A full list of local products added to the recall is below. According to the CFIA, anybody who has any of the recalled products should throw them out or return them to the point of purchase.
Symptoms of E. coli contamination can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration. It can also lead to kidney failure and death.
With files from The Canadian Press
Local retailers affected by this week’s recall
- Anna Mae’s Bakery and Restaurant in Millbank (Apple Valley-brand tart shells sold between Dec. 30, 2016 and April 26)
- Cloverleaf Farms Food Outlet and Deli in New Hamburg (Apple Valley-brand unbaked nine-inch pie shells, sold in 340-gram packages between Feb. 16 and April 27; also Cloverleaf Farms-brand unbaked three-inch tart shells, sold in 610-gram packages between Dec. 22, 2016 and Feb. 28)
- Schmidt’s Bulk Pantry and Homestyle Baking in Wellesley (Schmidt’s Bulk Pantry-brand tart shells and pie shells, sold between Jan. 5 and April 27)
- Wallenstein General Store in Wallenstein (Unsweetened tart shells sold between Jan. 5 and April 27, with UPC numbers 2 004020 005999 and 2 004030006993)
- Hillcrest Home Baking in Floradale (Unsweetened tart shells sold between Jan. 19 and April 27)
- Schnurr’s Grocery in Linwood (Schnurr’s-brand frozen tart shells, sold between Dec. 22, 2016, and April 20, and unsweetened tart shells sold Dec. 23-24, 2016)
- HomeStyle Flavours in Teviotdale (“Pillsbury”-branded pie and tart shells, sold between March 8 and April 27)
